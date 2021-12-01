Bajaj Auto’s two-wheeler sales fall 12% on-year in Nov

Auto giant Bajaj Auto saw a dip in the sales of two-wheelers in the month of November, while sales of commercial vehicles shot up. However, overall sales saw a dip in the same period. The year-to-date sales, on the other hand, saw an uptick in all the categories.

The company mentioned in a release that domestic sale of two-wheelers fell 23 per cent from the previous year. In November 2020, Bajaj had clocked domestic sales of over 1.88 lakh two-wheelers, while in November this year, it fell to over 1.44 lakh units. Exports of two-wheelers also fell 2 per cent from over 1.96 lakh last year to over 1.93 lakh this year.

The total sales of two-wheelers fell 12 per cent from over 3.84 lakh units to over 3.38 lakh units.

When it comes to commercial vehicles, domestic sales went up 29 per cent from 10,737 units to 13,802 units, while exports went up 2 per cent from 26,510 units to 27,001 units. The total sale of commercial vehicles went up 10 per cent from 37,247 units to 40,803 units.

Domestic sales of both commercial vehicles and two-wheelers saw a dip of 20 per cent from over 1.98 units to over 1.58 units. Exports saw a dip of 1 per cent. Total sales went down 10 per cent from 4.22 lakh units to 3.79 units.

As for year-to-date figures, total sales of two wheelers increased 20 per cent from 22,19,677 units in April-November 2020 period to 26,58,996 units in April-November 2021. Total sales of commercial vehicles increased 47 per cent from 2,11,041 units in April-November 2020 period to 3,10,316 units in April-November 2021.

Total domestic sale and export saw an overall increase of 22 per cent from 24,30,718 units in April-November 2020 period to 29,69,312 units in April-November 2021.

