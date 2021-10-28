Bajaj Pulsar F250, N250 launched in India: Check out design features, specifications, price

To mark 20 years in the Indian sports motorcycle market, Bajaj Auto today announced the launch of the all-new Pulsar 250, with added power, performance, and style. The current quarter-litre offering from Bajaj will add to the popular Pulsar portfolio that includes motorcycles from 125cc - 220cc.

The all-new Bajaj Pulsar 250 is available in two sporty variants -- the Pulsar F250 (semi-faired street racer) and the Pulsar N250 (naked streetfighter).

As per the company, the all-new Pulsar 250 has a "visually arresting stance with a captivating first look". It is powered by a single-cylinder engine that delivers consistent power throughout the rev band.

In terms of design, the Pulsar 250 boasts of a sharp unibody gesture with tighter proportions and modern aerodynamic design. The fuel tank is contrasted with a sleek stylish waist section and is further equipped with a sportier exhaust. "The floating body panels such as the belly pan, front fairing, and front fender along with the wider tyres complete the imposing profile of the new Pulsar," said the company.

In terms of performance, in its biggest-ever avatar, the Pulsar 250 brings the 250 cc BS6 DTS-i oil-cooled engine, which delivers 24.5 PS power with a peak torque of 21.5 Nm.

In terms of features, the Pulsar 250 has an LED projector unipod headlamp unit with reverse-boomerang LED DRLs. This can enhance the white light viewing experience. Monoshock suspension in the all-new Pulsar will offer pinpoint handling and assist & a slipper clutch allows for aggressive downshifting with confidence.

It has USB mobile charging near the tank flap. The gear position indicator on the new Pulsar ensures accuracy in achieving the perfect gear shift. Other features are distance to empty readout, assured braking and stronger grip.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said since 2001, there has been a succession of Pulsars, which have set new benchmarks in India and globally, making it one of the "most loved motorcycling brands across 50 countries".

"Today, Pulsar yet again ups the benchmark with the launch of two new Pulsar 250s. We are confident that these two superbly crafted machines will exhilarate the Pulsarmaniacs and attract more riders to the Pulsar brand and to the quarter-litre class of biking."

The Pulsar 250 comes in two exciting colour options -- techno grey and racing red. It's available for Rs 1, 38,000 for N250 and Rs 1,40,000 for F250 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Bajaj Auto is India's number one motorcycle exporter, with two out of three bikes sold internationally carrying a Bajaj badge. The company is also the world's largest manufacturer of three-wheelers.

