Bikemaker Keeway launches Benda V302 C in India at Rs 3.89 lakh

Bikemaker Keeway has launched the V302C motorcycle in the Indian market, starting at Rs 3.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle would be available in three colours: Glossy Grey, Glossy Black and Glossy Red. Keeway V302C would be available at authorised Benelli/Keeway dealerships, news agency PTI reported. Customers can book the bike online on the Keeway website by paying Rs 10,000.

The deliveries are expected to commence next month.

Design and features

Keeway mentioned that V302 C has a low stance, a stepped-up single-piece comfortable seat, a wide handlebar and a wide rear wheel. The bike can store 15 litres of fuel and has an all-LED lighting setup with 16-inch front and 15-inch rear wheels.

Engine and specifications

Keeway V302C has a 298cc, twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which develops maximum power of 29.5hp and a peak torque of 26.5Nm. The bike is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels and comes with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.

The Keeway V302 C motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Currently, Keeway is part of Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Qianjiang Group which also owns Benelli. Keeway was formed in 1999 and is claimed to have offered its products in 98 countries.

Benelli’s sister company Keeway made its debut in the country in May 2022 with the unveiling of three new products - Keeway K-Light 250V, Keeway Vieste 300 and the Keeway Sixties 300i.

