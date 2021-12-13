BMW launches first electric all-wheel drive sedan BMW iX in India

Luxury automaker BMW on Monday launched its first-ever electric all-wheel-drive car - BMW iX in India. The firm has stated in an official statement that the BMW iX is BMW Group's new technology flagship

The car will be available as a completely-build-up unit (CBU). It can be booked through BMW dealerships across major metropolitan cities in the country as well as on the firm's website. Deliveries are expected to start by the beginning of April next year. BMW iX has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1,15,90,000 (ex-showroom) for the BMW iX xDrive40 model.

This is the first BMW vehicle without any numerals in its designation. BMW iX will be available in metallic paintworks such as Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and Sophisto Grey. The vehicle will also be optionally available in BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic paint finish.

BMW Group India has stated that it aims to build one the best charging networks in the luxury segment with fast chargers at BMW dealer network in 35 cities across the country.

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "In a rapidly changing world, the first-ever BMW iX is the 'Ultimate Driving Machine' for a new generation. Latest BMW eDrive technology, combined with the functionality of X5, dynamics of X6 and striking appearance of X7, has given birth to the symbol of a new age."

"Born Electric, the BMW iX imbibes the principles of sustainability throughout its lifecycle, right from production to usage to end-of-life, making comprehensive use of natural and recyclable materials. It is so much more than a car - it's a modern way of life. It is Joy, born again!," he added.

BMW iX Features

BMW iX brandishes a kidney grille with sensors, camera and radar tech, proximity sensors in body edging, flush door openers, washer under front logo, camera with washer in rear logo and integrated speakers. It also has BMW Head-Up Display's projector recessed into the instrument panel among other features.

The vehicle boasts the longest ever single-piece BMW Curved Glass Display, race-car inspired hexagonal steering wheel, electrochromic BMW SKY Lounge Panorama Glass Roof, multi-functional seats with integral head restraints and massage function, bespoke leather upholstery and ambient lighting. The car has a luggage capacity of up to 1,750 litres.

The 'MyModes' switch changes driving character to Personal, Sport or Efficient.

BMW iX is integrated with fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology that is powered by two electric motors, single-speed transmission and power electronics. The iX has the capability of instantly accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds with an output of 326 hp.

BMW iX Battery

The car has two high-voltage batteries which a combined capacity of 76.6 kWh and provide a range of up to 425 kilometres. Using a 150 kW DC charger, customers can charge the BMW iX up to 80 per cent in 31 minutes.

As an introductory offer, the BMW iX will come with a complimentary smart BMW Wallbox charger. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging up to 11kW.

BMW iX Cockpit

The cockpit of the BMW iX features a freestanding BMW Curved Display with Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel, a 14.9-inch Control Display and BMW Head-up Display.

The smartphone holder is capable of wireless charging. Smartphones can be connected to the BMW iX through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. BMW iX boasts a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 18 speakers.

BMW iX will come with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. The car batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 km. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation.

