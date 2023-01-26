Bookings for XUV400 exclusive edition to begin today; check details here

Bookings for Mahindra XUV400’s exclusive edition will begin today. The car is priced at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in two variants– XUV400 EC and XUV400 EL. The eSUVs are available in five colours– Napoli Black, Infinity Blue, Everest White, Arctic Blue, and Galaxy Grey.

While the deliveries for XUV400 EL will begin in March, customers will receive the XUV400 EC during the Diwali festive season, as per a Mahindra release.

The XUV400 EC is available in two charger options– 3.3 kW (Rs 15.99 lakh) and 7.2 kW (Rs 16.49 lakh)– and offers a range of 375 km. The XUV400 EL, on the other hand, offers a range of 456 km and is available in the 7.2 kW charger option. XUV400 EL is available at an introductory price of Rs 18.99 lakh.

The cars also have intricate and tailor-made design elements due to a collaboration between Mahindra Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose and fashion designer Rimzim Dadu. It has a Rimzim Dadu Dazzle blue exterior shade and the body also has copper branding elements, a dual-tone copper roof and piano black alloy wheels.

Commenting on the design elements of the exclusive XUV400 edition, Dadu said, “The Rimzim Dadu Signature Blue color takes inspiration from textiles and is loaded with our signature design elements.”

XUV400’s exclusive lineup was rolled out on January 16 with prices beginning at Rs 15.99 lakh and going up to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The car provides a torque of 310 Nm and a peak power of 150PS. XUV 400 comes with a 150bhp electric motor and two battery options– 39.4 kWh unit and 34.5 kWh. The car has three driving modes– Fun, Fast and Fearless along with a single-pedal drive mode or Lively mode.

The car has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm, a length of 4,200 mm, and a boot space of 478 litres up to the roof. XUV 400’s 17.78 cm infotainment system supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay whereas the BlueSense PlusApp offers mobile app based connected features including accessibility to nearby charging points, Mahindra service stations, track vehicle location among others.

