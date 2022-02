Passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined 8.05 per cent to 2,54,287 units last month, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday. Passenger vehicle sales in January 2021 stood at 2,76,554 units.

As per the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Three-wheeler sales came in at 24,091 units in January 2022, whereas two-wheeler sales stood at 1,128,293.

(More details to follow...)