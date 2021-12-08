BREAKING: Tata Motors emerges segment leader in CV sales for November: FADA

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has released the data on market share of commercial vehicle makers in November with year-on-year comparison. According to these numbers, Tata Motors has seen an 8.80 per cent growth in market share year-on-year from 34.99 per cent in November 2020 to 43.79 per cent in November this year. The auto behemoth reported 25,132 commercial vehicle sales in November 2021 versus 17,720 in November 2020.

(More details to follow)