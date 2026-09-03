Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
auto
BS-VII emission norms draft expected in 2 months: MoRTH Secretary V Umashankar

BS-VII emission norms draft expected in 2 months: MoRTH Secretary V Umashankar

Umashankar also said the government is examining why truck speeds on India’s expressways are not rising beyond around 40 kmph, despite investments in better road infrastructure.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 2:53 PM IST
BS-VII emission norms draft expected in 2 months: MoRTH Secretary V UmashankarHe also flagged the growing complexity for automakers arising from the transition towards multiple powertrains and cleaner technologies.

The government is in the final stages of consultations on the next generation of vehicle emission standards, with a draft of BS-VII norms expected in the next couple of months, Road Transport and Highways Secretary V Umashankar said on September 3.

Speaking at the 66th SIAM Annual Convention in New Delhi, Umashankar said consultations on BS-VII were nearing completion, but acknowledged that meeting the implementation timelines would be a key challenge for the automobile industry.

Advertisement

“Consultations are going on. The draft should come in a couple of months,” Umashankar said, adding that timelines would be among the key issues as India moves towards the next emission regime.

He also flagged the growing complexity for automakers arising from the transition towards multiple powertrains and cleaner technologies. The industry is having to navigate a mix of electric vehicles, alternative fuels and increasingly stringent emission requirements, he said.

Logistics efficiency

Umashankar also said the government is examining why truck speeds on India’s expressways are not rising beyond around 40 kmph, despite investments in better road infrastructure.

He said higher power-to-weight ratios could be important for improving logistics efficiency and indicated that the government is looking at how logistics incentives can be redesigned.

Advertisement

Recycling and EPR

On vehicle recycling and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), Umashankar said the industry’s concerns around detailed producer-responsibility obligations need to be addressed.

The viability of the wider scrappage and recycling ecosystem will be critical for successful implementation of EPR, he said. Unless an economically viable ecosystem for vehicle scrapping and recycling develops, implementation of the regulations could face challenges.

The comments come as India continues to strengthen its end-of-life vehicle and circular-economy framework. SIAM has previously worked with the government on refining EPR requirements for end-of-life vehicles, including changes to make compliance more feasible for the industry.

Umashankar also highlighted India’s growing credibility on automotive standards globally, pointing to India’s recent engagement with Chile where Indian standards were accepted as part of the trade discussions.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026 2:53 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more