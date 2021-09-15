Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 cr PLI scheme for auto sector; decision to create 7.5 lakh jobs

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared Rs 26,000 crore worth new PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme for the auto sector, to boost the manufacturing of electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel vehicles.

With the cabinet's decision, as many as 7.5 lakh jobs are expected to be generated in the auto sector.

The Centre had last year announced the scheme for the automobile sector and auto components sector with an outlay of Rs 57,043 crore, earmarked for a period of five years.

Earlier, auto industry body SIAM said the scheme announced by the government will increase competitiveness and take the growth of the auto sector to the next level.

The scheme for the sector is part of the overall production-linked incentives announced for 13 sectors in the Union Budget 2021-22 with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

The PLI scheme will help bring scale in key sectors and create and nurture global champions.

