Auto sales in Navratri saw 57% on-year jump over last season: FADA

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), that has released auto sales from the Navratri period for the first time, said that car sales saw a jump of 57 per cent on-year from Navratri last year. FADA President Manish Raj Singhania said that all the categories showed “extremely high growth”. The Navratri period in consideration this year was from September 26 to October 5, and from October 6 to October 15 in 2021.

In total, 5,39,227 vehicles were sold in the Navratri period this year, as against 3,42,459 units last year. Out of this 5.39 lakh vehicles, passenger vehicles amounted to 1,10,521 units, while 3,69,020 were two-wheelers.

Singhania said, “For the first time, FADA is releasing Navratri Auto Retail figures. Overall retails increased by a massive 57 per cent compared to Navratri’21. All categories also showed extremely high growth with 2W, 3W, CV, PV and Tractors increasing by 52 per cent, 115 per cent, 48 per cent, 70 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively.”

Navratri vehicle sales

When compared to even the pre-COVID levels, Navratri 2022 saw a growth in car sales. There was a growth of 16 per cent over Navratri’19. “Here too, all categories showed positive momentum with 2W, 3W, CV, PV and Tractors growing by 4 per cent, 31 per cent, 37 per cent, 59 per cent and 90 per cent, respectively.”

“Navratri retails clearly shows that customers were back in showrooms with all guns blazing after a gap of 3 years. In fact, 2W category which was continuously showing weakness when compared to pre- covid months, also registered single digit growth,” said Singhania.

Singhania said they are hoping this trend to continue till Diwali, so that along with passenger vehicle dealers who will see a decadal high this festive season, the two-wheeler dealers also have a good season in order for them to liquidate their stock.

Also read: Vehicle retail up 10.94%; PV sales grew 9.71% on-year in Sept: FADA