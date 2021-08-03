Centre exempts EVs from registration certificate fees

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday said it has issued a notification to exempt battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for issue or renewal of registration certificate.

In a statement, the ministry said it has also exempted battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for assignment of new registration marks.

This has been notified to encourage e-mobility, it added.

