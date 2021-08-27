Centre urges ministers, chief ministers to use EVs for official purposes

The Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh has written to all Union Ministers including Ministers of States (Independent Charge) and Chief Ministers of all states and union territories to convert their fleet of official vehicles from Internal Combustion Engines (ICE)/petrol/diesel vehicles to electric vehicles under the Government of India's initiative on transformative mobility.

"As part of its efforts to promote electric vehicles in the country, the Union Minister of Power and new & renewable Energy has written to all the Union Ministers including the Minster of States (Independent Charge) and Chief Ministers of all the states/UTs to join the Government of India’s initiative on transformative mobility and advice their respective ministries/departments to convert their fleet of official vehicles from present Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)/petrol/diesel vehicles to electric vehicles for all official purposes," the Power Ministry's release dated August 27 read.

The Government of India's initiative -- also known as GO ELECTRIC CAMPAIGN is aimed at promoting the use of electric vehicles for attaining goal of reduction in emission, energy, security, energy efficiency, etc, the official communique further read.

This letter comes on the back of the Union Power Minister’s speech at the ‘India-ISA Energy Transition Dialogue 2021’ event organised by the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the NRE ministry. Singh said in this speech that the government has enacted favourable policies and regulations to provide impetus to the clean energy sector.

“The government has enacted favourable policies and regulations to boost the clean energy sector. India has been aggressively pushing for energy efficiency improvements for the past two decades through a combination of innovative market mechanisms and business models, institutional strengthening and capacity building, as well as demand creation measures,” Singh said in the speech.

