Citroen E-C3 unveiled in India at Rs 11,50,000: Check features, design and more

Citroen E-C3 was launched in India at a price of Rs 11,50,000

Citroen E-C3 will come in four variants

Booking is open and deliveries will happen in the next few days

Citroën India on Monday unveiled its much-anticipated electric vehicle E-C3 in India at a starting price of Rs 11,50,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). Built at the manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, the deliveries of the electric hatchback will start in the next few days.

Citroen E-C3 will come in four variants— Live- Rs 11,50,000, Feel- Rs 12,13,000, Feel Vibe Pack- Rs 12,28,000, Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack- Rs 12,43,000

In terms of specifications, the electric car is equipped with a 29.2 kWh battery pack that delivers up to 320 km of range on a single charge. The battery powers the front axle-mounted electric motor that makes 57hp and 143 Nm of peak torque. With DC fast charging, the car can be charged to 80 per cent in just 57 minutes.

The Citron E-C3 features include a 10.2-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four-speaker audio system and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. Besides that, the car gets connected car tech courtesy of the MyCitroen Connect app. It has 35 smart features that let you check things like the car’s charging status, its location, driving behaviour and the location of the nearest charging station. In terms of safety, the car gets dual airbags and ABS with EBD.

The new electric SUV is available for retail in 25 cities, namely, New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, Guwahati, Bhopal, Karnal, Dehradun, Rajkot, Mangalore, and Coimbatore. The company states that all showrooms will be equipped with a DC fast charger, the company said in a statement.

For warranty, the French carmaker is giving a 7 year/1,40,000km warranty on the battery pack, a 5 year/1,00,000km warranty on the electric motor and a 3 year/1,25,000km warranty on the electric hatchback itself. It is also offering extended warranty options on the car, electric motor and the battery.

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India, said, “The vehicle was developed keeping in mind the Indian audience and their unique needs and preferences. Ë-C3 delivers a certified driving range of 320 km per charge (MIDC cycle), 100 per cent DC fast charging capability, and a plethora of intuitive technology-driven features."

The Citron E-C3 will compete with Tata Tiago EV as the latter has almost similar features and also falls in the same price range.

