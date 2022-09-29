Citroen to debut its electric car, C3 EV, today; check details here

French automaker Citroen is expected to unveil its electric vehicle, C3 EV, in India today. The Twitter handle of the automaker has been teasing the unveiling of the new electric vehicle in the country. It also shared a blurred-out image in one of its teasers.

In a tweet on September 26, the carmaker teased the debut of its EV. “An electric car, that’s good. But for us, it’s far from being #enough. See you on September 29th,” it said.

An electric car, that’s good. But for us, it’s far from being #enough. See you on September 29th. pic.twitter.com/hwJwRCE2gV — Citroën India (@CitroenIndia) September 26, 2022

In yet another teaser, it shared a blurred image of the Citroen C3, and asked what’s behind the blur, and asked its followers to come back on the 29th.

What’s behind this blur?



1. More blur

2. The designer of Ami

3. Our rëvolution of mobility #enough



Come back on September 29th for the right answer. pic.twitter.com/OAfi1A70wG — Citroën India (@CitroenIndia) September 27, 2022

These teasers come after the company had earlier said that it will release an EV sometime in 2023.

While not much is known about the electric vehicle, Carlos Tavares, CEO of Citroen, said during the launch of the C3 small SUV that the company will bring a compact EV in the less than 4m segment.

Moreover, the EV has been spied being tested on Indian roads. It looks similar to the ICE version that was launched in July.

The Citroen C3 Electric will be in direct competition with Tata Tiago EV that has just been launched in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh. The C3 is likely to be expensive than that considering the ICE version is priced from Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 8.06 lakh. It is also likely to come with a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Also read: Citroen launches C5 Aircross SUV at starting price of Rs 36.67 lakh; check details here