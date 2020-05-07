Coronavirus lockdown: Honda Motorcycle reopens dealerships across India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it has commenced opening up of dealerships in various parts of the country. Following various state government guidelines and respecting red, orange and green zoning in letter and spirit, company showrooms and workshops have started reopening with effect from May 4, HMSI said in a statement.

The company dealers are ensuring 100 per cent adherence to all the mandated safety, sanitisation and social distancing protocols, before re-start of their respective operations, it added. "With significant easing of economic activities restrictions by the government, we are moving forward cautiously in a stepwise manner. Safeguarding all stakeholders' health and well-being, our dealers who are in green and orange zones are starting their operations to serve our customers," HMSI Director (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

In these challenging times, the company proactively extended a comprehensive financial support package to its dealers, he added. "We have also decided to bear additional 19 days' interest, making it a total of 40 days of interest cost by Honda on the BSVI inventory at our dealers," Guleria said. The company is confident that the overall support extended will largely ease business continuity concern of dealers, he added.

