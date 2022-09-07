Cyrus Mistry road accident: Wearing seatbelts mandatory for all car passengers, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said he will make wearing seatbelts mandatory for all car passengers – including the ones sitting in the back seat. He further said there will be a seatbelt beep system in place if a passenger is not wearing one.

“After the death of Cyrus Mistry, today the government has taken a big decision for the safety of the backseat passengers. A seat belt is required for the back seat,” Gadkari said while addressing a media event.

He attributed this decision to former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry’s death in a car accident on September 4. The Union Minister said, “Because of the death of Cyrus Mistry in a car accident, we have taken a decision that there will be a seatbelt beep system for the rear seats also in vehicles.”

Gadkari also stated any defaulters will be slapped with a punitive fine and an order regarding the same will be implemented within 3 days.

Cyrus Mistry’s fatal car accident

The ex-Tata Sons chairman and scion of Shapoorji Pallonji Group died in a car accident when his car hit a road divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. The incident took place when Mistry, along with three others, was coming from Ahmedabad to Mumbai after attending a Parsi religious function.

He was travelling with Jehangir Dinshaw Pandole, Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole. Anahita was driving the car and her husband Darius was sitting next to her at the time of the crash. Jehangir, on the other hand, died on the spot along with Mistry.

Mistry is survived by wife Rohiqa, sons Firoz and Zahan, mother Patsy Mistry, brother Shapoor Mistry, sisters Laila Rustom Jehangir and Aloo Noel Tata.

Also read: Cyrus Mistry death: How the factors leading to the crash will be determined

Also read: Ratan Tata’s stepmother, Simone Tata, attends Cyrus Mistry's funeral