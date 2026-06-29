Delhi EV Policy 2026 Explained: What's changing for car, bike and auto buyers

The Delhi Cabinet has approved the Delhi EV Policy 2026, unveiling one of the country's most ambitious roadmaps for electric mobility. The policy, which will remain in force until March 31, 2030, aims to make electric vehicles (EVs) more affordable through subsidies, tax exemptions and scrappage benefits, while gradually restricting the registration of new petrol and CNG vehicles in several categories.

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The government has committed more than ₹7,000 crore over the next four years to drive the transition. The proposed outlay includes over ₹1,500 crore for purchase incentives, another ₹1,500 crore for scrappage incentives, ₹1,000 crore for charging infrastructure and more than ₹3,000 crore in revenue foregone through road tax and registration fee exemptions. Unlike technology-neutral policies, Delhi's latest EV policy focuses exclusively on battery electric vehicles (BEVs), which the government describes as zero-emission vehicles.

Buying an EV in Delhi is set to become cheaper

The biggest relief for buyers is a 100% waiver of road tax and registration charges on electric vehicles. However, for electric passenger cars, the exemption will only be available on models priced up to ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom).

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The government will also provide direct purchase incentives to encourage EV adoption. Buyers of electric scooters and motorcycles can receive incentives of up to ₹30,000 during the first year of the policy. Electric auto-rickshaws will be eligible for incentives of up to ₹50,000, while buyers of electric mini trucks and small commercial goods vehicles can receive up to ₹1 lakh.

The highest incentives will be available during the first year, with subsidy amounts reducing in the second and third years to encourage early adoption. Dealers will also be required to inform customers at the time of booking whether the vehicle they are purchasing qualifies for government incentives.

Extra money for scrapping old vehicles

The policy also rewards people who replace older vehicles with electric ones.

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Owners scrapping an old two-wheeler can receive ₹10,000, while auto-rickshaw owners are eligible for ₹25,000. The incentive rises to ₹1 lakh for private cars and ₹50,000 for light commercial goods vehicles. Operators of Gramin Sewa vehicles—shared three-wheelers that provide last-mile connectivity in Delhi—will receive ₹15,000.

All incentives under the policy will be transferred directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts.

New petrol and CNG auto-rickshaws to be phased out

One of the biggest policy changes affects Delhi's familiar auto-rickshaws.

From January 1, 2027, only electric passenger auto-rickshaws and electric goods-carrying three-wheelers can be newly registered in Delhi. In other words, buyers looking to purchase a new auto-rickshaw after this date will have to opt for an electric model.

The same rule will also apply to small commercial vehicles used for transporting goods, including mini trucks and last-mile delivery vans. From January 2027, only electric versions of these vehicles will be eligible for fresh registration in the capital.

No new petrol scooters or motorcycles from April 2028

The policy goes a step further by targeting two-wheelers.

From April 1, 2028, new petrol and CNG scooters and motorcycles can no longer be registered in Delhi. Anyone buying a new two-wheeler after this date will have to choose an electric model.

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Importantly, the policy does not ban existing petrol or CNG vehicles. Owners can continue using their vehicles. The restriction applies only to new registrations after the notified dates.

Special benefits for electric trucks

Commercial transport is another major focus area.

The first 1,000 medium-sized electric trucks purchased within three months of the policy's notification will receive a 10-year exemption from Delhi's 'No Entry' restrictions. The move is expected to encourage logistics companies and fleet operators to shift towards cleaner freight transport without facing time restrictions for entering the city.

Schools will also have to switch to electric buses

The policy introduces phased electrification targets for school buses.

Schools will have to ensure that at least 10% of their bus fleet is electric within two years of the policy coming into force. The target will increase to 20% after three years and 30% by March 31, 2030, gradually reducing emissions from school transportation.

Over 30,000 charging points planned

To support the growing number of EVs, the Delhi government plans to install more than 30,000 charging points across the city during the policy period.

Expanding the charging network is expected to address one of the biggest concerns among prospective EV buyers charging accessibility and range anxiety while supporting faster adoption of electric mobility.