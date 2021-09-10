Ducati brings SuperSport 950 S to India at Rs 15.49 lakh

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Thursday said it has launched all new SuperSport 950 in the country with price starting at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has introduced the model in two trims - the SuperSport 950 and SuperSport 950 S - priced at Rs 13.49 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh, respectively.

"The all new SuperSport 950 is here to bring the racing DNA of the Panigale series packed into a much more accessible package, with a promise of a true every day Superbike.

"With the SuperSport 950, we wanted to introduce a sports bike that isn't as committed as the Panigale and could be the everyday sports machine for many riders in India," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in a statement.

It aims to offer a similar racing dynamic as its elder siblings to a more evolved rider and also appeal to riders who are beginning their sport bike journey, he added.

"This new SuperSport 950 is the only sport-road bike in the market designed to deliver an exciting yet accessible sporty ride on racetrack and on the road. I am confident that this package will appeal to a lot of riders in India," Chandra noted.

The SuperSport 950 range is powered by the 937-cc twin-cylinder engine, revised to meet the BSVI emission standards.