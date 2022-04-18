E-bike catches fire at Okinawa showroom in Tamil Nadu, several units burnt

A fire broke out in an e-bike showroom belonging to electronic two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech near Porur, Tamil Nadu on April 14. The blaze resulted in several of the e-bikes being completely destroyed.

At the showroom on April 14, one of the customers, who left his e-bike battery on charge, was shocked to see that it had caught fire. Within a few seconds, the fire spread across the showroom completely burning down 5 new e-bikes and 12 e-bikes that were parked for servicing.

Dark smoke emitting from the showroom caused panic leading to a traffic jam in the area which was later cleared by the police who have registered a case and have initiated an investigation.

Further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, on April 17, Okinawa Autotech announced that it is voluntarily recalling 3,215 units of its Praise Pro scooters to fix any issues related to batteries with immediate effect.

According to the company, the recall is part of the comprehensive power pack health check-up camps, where the batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any other damage. Okinawa added that the batteries will be repaired free of cost at any of the company's authorised dealerships pan India. This is the first instance of a voluntary recall by any EV maker in India.

"The electric 2W maker is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually", Okinawa said.

"This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident and in line with the company's long-standing commitment to customer safety," the company added.

The recall comes at a time when the e-scooter manufacturer is being investigated by a Central government agency over a recent incident of electric short circuit in one of their vehicles. The fire claimed the life of a man and his 13-year-old daughter after the electric scooter went up in flames in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from Uphar Pandey)

