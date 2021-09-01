Eicher Motors' motorcycle sales decline 9% to 45,860 units in Aug

Eicher Motors on Wednesday reported a 9 per cent decline in motorcycle sales during August 2021 at 45,860 units. The company had sold 50,144 units in the same month a year ago.



While sales of models with engine capacity up to 350cc declined 17 per cent to 38,572 units during August, sales of models above 350cc capacity soared 92 per cent to 7,288 units, the maker of Royal Enfield motorcyle said.



The company's exports jumped 164 per cent to 6,790 units during the month from 2,573 units a year ago.



During April-August period of ongoing financial year, the company sold 2,13,538 units, 45 per cent higher than 1,47,747 units sold in the year-ago period. Exports also rose 317 per cent to 30,501 units during this period.



It must be noted that the onset of coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of infections last year had almost brought auto sales to nil during April and May months last year.



Earlier today, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, reported a near two-fold jump in total sales at 4,793 units in August 2021. The company had sold a total of 2,477 units in the same month last year.



Also Read: RBI imposes Rs 25 lakh fine on Axis Bank for non-compliance with KYC directions

Also Read: Advertising battle takes serious turn as FMCG biggies resort to brutal ad campaigns