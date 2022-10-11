‘Electrifying response’: Tata Tiago EV receives over 10,000 bookings in a day

Tata Motors said that its newest electric entrant Tiago EV received 10,000 bookings in a day. To celebrate this achievement, the company has extended the introductory pricing for an additional 10,000 customers.

The auto manufacturer said that the Tata Tiago EV received an “electrifying response” as it surpassed the 10,000 mark for bookings since it opened at 12 noon yesterday. “Inspired by the stupendous interest from customers and to encourage mass adoption of EVs further, Tata Motors has extended the special introductory pricing, starting from INR 8.49 lakh (all India - ex-showroom) to an additional 10,000 customers,” it said.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, "We are delighted with the overwhelming response to the Tiago.ev and thank our customers for embarking on the EV journey.”

Customers can book the Tata Tiago EV for an amount of Rs 21,000 at any authorised dealership or online. It will also be on display across major malls in major cities in October.

Buyers will be able to take the car out for a test drive from December onwards. Deliveries of the Tata Tiago EV will start from January 2023. The delivery date, will however, be subject to the variant and the colour options chosen. There are five colour options available - Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Midnight Plum and Tropical Mist.

Tata Motors said that it will prioritise the 24kWh battery pack variants based on customer insights to match customer expectations. Tata Tiago EV comes with two battery packs – 19.2kWh with 250km and 24kWh with 315km of Modified Indian Drive Cycle (MIDC) range, respectively.

Tata Tiago EV is capable of fast charging, and both battery packs can be topped from 10 to 80 per cent in 57 minutes using a 50kW fast charger.

“The Tiago EV is a fun electric trendsetter, a segment first disruptor which offers premium, safety and technology features, eco-friendly footprint, spirited performance, all made even more desirable with the added advantage of a low cost of ownership. It will be the first in its segment to offer best-in-class connected features as standard across all trims, that are usually offered in more premium cars,” said Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

