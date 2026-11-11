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Elon Musk says Tesla will refund Cybertruck buyers as production shutdown nears

Elon Musk says Tesla will refund Cybertruck buyers as production shutdown nears

The decision comes as Tesla plans to redirect factory resources towards its Cybercab robotaxi project, which is central to Musk’s strategy of expanding into autonomous transportation

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 3:05 AM IST
Elon Musk says Tesla will refund Cybertruck buyers as production shutdown nearsTesla will refund deposits to many Cybertruck customers

Tesla will refund deposits to many Cybertruck customers as the electric vehicle maker prepares to shut down production of its futuristic pickup truck by mid-2027. Chief executive Elon Musk said the company has received more orders than it can fulfil before closing the production line at its Texas factory.

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In a post on X, Musk acknowledged the gap between customer demand and manufacturing capacity. “We will try to make as many as possible before shutting down the line in about eight months, but will have to return deposits for a lot of people,” he said.

The decision comes as Tesla plans to redirect factory resources towards its Cybercab robotaxi project, which is central to Musk’s strategy of expanding into autonomous transportation.

READ THIS: Tesla Model Y costs ₹50.89 lakh in India and about ₹37 lakh in China: The price gap explained

Tesla to prioritise Cybertruck production

Tesla intends to maximise Cybertruck production over the coming months before ending operations on the pickup’s assembly line. Musk has indicated that the company will introduce an additional production shift to help fulfil outstanding orders before the planned shutdown.

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Rejecting reports that the Cybertruck was being discontinued because it was unprofitable, Musk argued that the decision was driven by the potential value of alternative products.

He said the opportunity cost of the Cybertruck’s manufacturing complexity outweighed the benefits of using the factory to produce more Cybercabs. The move highlights Tesla’s growing focus on autonomous vehicles and robotics, although scaling up production and commercialising driverless technology remain significant challenges.

ALSO READ: End of the line for Cybertruck: Musk confirms major manufacturing shift at Texas gigafactory

Cybertruck sales fall short of expectations

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First unveiled in 2019, the Cybertruck attracted widespread attention for its angular design, stainless-steel exterior and unconventional styling. Tesla began delivering the vehicle in late 2023, with Musk previously projecting annual sales of up to 250,000 units.

However, the pickup struggled to achieve the sales volumes anticipated by the company. According to Kelley Blue Book data cited by Reuters, US Cybertruck sales fell 48% to 20,237 units in 2025, significantly below Musk’s earlier target.

The figures underline the challenges Tesla has faced in converting initial enthusiasm and reservations into sustained demand. The vehicle’s high price and distinctive appearance have also made it a polarising product in the electric pickup market.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 11, 2026 3:05 AM IST
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