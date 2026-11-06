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EV two-wheeler sales jump 48% in October, electric car registrations surge 76%; TVS leads market

EV two-wheeler sales jump 48% in October, electric car registrations surge 76%; TVS leads market

In the electric two-wheeler segment, TVS Motor Company emerged as the market leader with retail sales of 60,490 units, registering a 94.66% increase over 31,075 units sold in October 2025

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 3:19 PM IST
EV two-wheeler sales jump 48% in October, electric car registrations surge 76%; TVS leads marketIndia’s electric vehicle market continued to witness strong growth in October 2026

India’s electric vehicle market continued to witness strong growth in October 2026, with electric two-wheeler retail sales rising 48.49% year-on-year to 2,24,064 units, while electric passenger vehicle registrations increased 76.47% to 37,049 units, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

In the electric two-wheeler segment, TVS Motor Company emerged as the market leader with retail sales of 60,490 units, registering a 94.66% increase over 31,075 units sold in October 2025. Bajaj Auto followed with 49,126 units, up 51.33% year-on-year, while Ather Energy recorded sales of 31,833 units, growing 5.25%.

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Hero MotoCorp reported a strong performance, with electric two-wheeler sales rising 81.36% to 29,923 units. Ola Electric, however, continued to face challenges, with registrations declining 26.41% year-on-year to 12,098 units. Greaves Electric Mobility sold 10,839 units, while River Mobility recorded 6,817 units, registering growth of 273.94%.

Overall electric two-wheeler sales increased 8.08% compared with September 2026. However, their share in the overall two-wheeler market declined to 9.7% in October from 11.6% in September, although it was significantly higher than 4.7% in October last year.

In the electric passenger vehicle segment, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility retained its leadership with 14,669 units, up 77.61% year-on-year. Mahindra & Mahindra secured the second position with 8,538 units, registering growth of 85.65%, while JSW MG Motor India recorded 5,939 units, up 10.8%.

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VinFast registered 2,571 units compared with 142 units in October last year. Kia India sold 1,395 electric vehicles, while Maruti Suzuki recorded 1,200 units during the month. Tesla India registered 291 units, compared with 40 units in October 2025.

Electric passenger vehicle sales increased 2.61% month-on-month. However, EV penetration in the passenger vehicle market moderated to 7.3% in October from 8.5% in September. It stood at 3.5% in October 2025.

The data was collated on November 4 from 1,468 of the country’s 1,469 RTOs, according to FADA Research.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 3:19 PM IST
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