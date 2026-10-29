Expressway speeding challans: Gadkari says no notices up to 120 kmph; what the 20% margin means

“Some people are receiving notices on the road due to speed. I have instructed that no notices should be sent for speeds up to 120 kmph,” Gadkari was quoted as saying by PTI. “And even above 120, if someone exceeds it by 20%, let them go. If someone goes beyond this, issue a challan.”

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What The 20% Margin Means

Under the minister’s stated position, a driver exceeding 120 kmph by up to 20% would not be penalised. That works out to an effective ceiling of 144 kmph, beyond which a challan could be issued.

The announcement is likely to ease concerns among motorists who have received automated speeding notices despite driving within or near expressway limits. Gadkari’s comments suggest the government wants enforcement to focus on more serious overspeeding rather than marginal variations in speed.

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Not A Blanket Licence To Speed

The statement does not necessarily mean every road in India now has a uniform 120 kmph limit. Applicable speed limits still depend on the specific highway, vehicle category and prevailing traffic regulations, and drivers should continue following posted signs.

For instance, if an expressway has a prescribed limit of 100 kmph, a 20% margin would take the permissible speed to 120 kmph under the minister’s formulation. Driving beyond that could still attract enforcement action.

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Push For Smarter Traffic Management

Alongside the speeding remark, Gadkari urged industry to adopt AI-based Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) to improve compliance and highway safety. The minister’s broader message was that technology should support better traffic regulation while reducing unnecessary notices for motorists.

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The remarks have drawn attention because they signal a possible shift in how speeding violations are enforced on India’s expanding expressway network. However, an official gazette notification or formal amendment to speed-limit rules would be needed to turn the minister’s instruction into a universally applicable legal exemption.