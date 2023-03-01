February auto sales: Maruti Suzuki's total sales increase 5% to 1.72 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, which is one of the leading carmakers in India, sold a total of 172,321 units in February 2023. Its total sales in the month of February, include domestic sales of 150,823 units, sales to other OEM of 4,291 units, and exports of 17,207 units. Last year, it dispatched 1,64,056 units to its dealers in February 2022.

In its regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki reported that it faced a shortage of electronic components, which had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, especially in the domestic segment.

Total Domestic Sales February 2023 February 2022 Growth Total Domestic Sales 78,006 73,875 6%

In January, it sold 172,535 vehicles, including 151,367 domestic sales. The data also include 3,775 units sold to other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and 17,393 units exported, resulting in a 12 per cent rise in overall sales.

In February this year, domestic wholesales rose 11 per cent to 1,55,114 units as compared with 1,40,035 units in February last year. Total exports dipped 28 per cent to 17,207 units in February this year from 24,021 units in February 2022.

In the micro-segment, sales of Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR rose from 77,795 units in February 2022 to 79,898 in February 2023.

Feb 2023 Feb 2022 Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV) 150,823 137,607 Sales to other OEM 4,291 2,428 Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM) 155,114 140,035 Total Export Sales 17,207 24,021 Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export) 172,321 164,056

Maruti Suzuki India's total domestic passenger vehicle sales in January 2023 were 147,348 units, representing a 14.2 per cent rise over January 2022 sales of 128,924 units. In the micro-segment, sales of Alto and S-Presso grew to 25,446 units in January 2023, up from 18,634 units in January 2022.

Commercial vehicles

The domestic sale of MH & ICV in February 2023, including trucks and buses, grew significantly and stood at 17,282 units in February 2023 as compared to 14,596 units in February 2022.