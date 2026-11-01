Festive boom! Maruti, Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hyundai post record domestic sales in October

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles recorded domestic sales of 73,894 units, an increase of 21% from October 2025.

Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales, including supplies to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), stood at 2,26,248 units. The company's previous best monthly total sales stood at 2.43 lakh units in May 2026, followed by 2.41 lakh units in July.

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Utility vehicles continued to be a key growth driver for Maruti Suzuki, with sales rising 26% year-on-year to 97,787 units. Passenger car sales, including the mini, compact and mid-size segments, increased 18% to 1,00,877 units. Van sales were largely flat at 13,720 units.

Mahindra's domestic utility vehicle sales, which include its SUV portfolio, rose 2% to 73,338 units. "October was a landmark month for us, with SUV sales topping at 73,338 units and total vehicle sales of 1,31,109, both the highest we have ever clocked in a month," said Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra.

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He attributed the performance to the festive season and a refreshed portfolio, which kept demand strong across SUVs. Mahindra's first CNG vehicle, the XUV 3XO ZNG, had also seen strong customer traction, he said.

Hyundai Motor India reported domestic sales of 62,799 units, its highest-ever monthly domestic sales. The Hyundai Venue also achieved its highest-ever monthly domestic sales at 13,017 units in October.

Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg attributed the record performance to strong festive demand and healthy momentum in the domestic market. He said the newly launched Hyundai Bayon would provide further impetus to growth in India.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported domestic sales of 73,894 units in October, up 21% year-on-year. Its electric vehicle sales, including domestic and international markets, increased 75% to 16,244 units from 9,286 units a year earlier. The company did not provide a separate domestic EV sales figure in the release.

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For the April-October period of FY27, Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales, including OEM supplies, increased 29% to 13,72,771 units, while Mahindra's domestic utility vehicle sales grew 17% to 4,31,480 units.

Kia India also recorded its highest-ever monthly domestic wholesales since entering the Indian market, selling 33,462 units in October, up 13.22% from 29,556 units a year earlier. This was the second consecutive monthly sales record for the automaker, surpassing the previous high of 32,017 units set in September.

The Seltos and Sonet were the key volume drivers, with the Seltos alone contributing over 13,000 units. Kia's Carens and Carens Clavis CNG variants accounted for close to 10% of October sales, while the company also registered its highest-ever monthly EV sales, growing 31% month-on-month, with contributions from the Syros EV and Carens Clavis EV.

