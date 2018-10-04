Ford launches new compact sedan Aspire at Rs 5.55-8.49 lakh

US car major Ford India on Thursday launched the latest version of its compact sedan Aspire priced between Rs.5.55 lakh and Rs.8.49 lakh (introductory prices across India).

The car will be available with a new 1.2 litre petrol engine and Ford's standard 1.5 litre diesel engine that was also present in the outgoing version. There is also an automatic transmission version that comes with a 1.5 litre petrol engine. As for the features, the car comes with dual airbags and ABS as a standard.

This is Ford's second launch in the Indian market this year after the Freestyle compact hatch, and comes right after Honda launched the new version of it's compact sedan Amaze earlier this year.

"The compact sedan segment is expected to be 4.50 lakh units this year and is expected to almost double to 8.50 lakh by end of this decade," said Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India.

"The new Ford Aspire is a complete package, tailor-made for those who don't follow the crowd and want more out of their car experience."

While the petrol variant is available between Rs.5.55 lakh and Rs. 7.24 lakh, the diesel version is available at Rs.6.45 lakh to Rs.8.14 lakh (all introductory prices across India). The automatic transmission version (only in petrol 1.5L engine) priced at Rs. 8.49 lakh.

Segment leader Maruti Dzire is priced at Rs 5.56-8.15 lakh while the new Amaze comes at Rs 5.51-8.41 lakh.

The 1.2 litre petrol engine of the Aspire has a maximum power output of 96 ps and peak torque of 120 NM while the 1.5 litre diesel has a power of 100 ps and 215 NM torque. The petrol variant has a fuel economy rated at 20.4 kmpl while the diesel engine would give 26.1kmpl.