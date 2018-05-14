Ford launches two new variants of EcoSport as battle with Tata Nexon intensifies

US car major Ford India on Monday introduced two new variants of its compact SUV EcoSport as it seeks to re-assert its position in the segment in the wake of increasing competition with the launch of Tata's Nexon.

The two new variants--Signature Edition and a sportier S edition, are priced at Rs 10.40 lakh and Rs 11.37 lakh for petrol and Rs 10.99 and Rs 11.89 lakh for the diesel versions.

The new features introduced with the S variant includes smoked HID headlamps with dark inserts, a more prominent black treatment to the fog lamp bezel, a blacked out grille, black painted roof & roof rails, bigger 17-inch smoked alloy wheels, orange accents on the seats and instrument panel and a bigger 4.2-inch digital information cluster alongwith the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. It also gets a sun roof and being the top end version of the brand, it has 6 airbags for safety. With the petrol version, Ford has also reintroduced its award winning 1 litre Ecoboost engine that offers a peak power of 125 PS and 170 Nm of torque.

Ford is offering the sunroof also with the Signature Edition,which also gets features like grille with chrome surround, Diamond cut 17" alloy wheels, black fog-lamp bezel along with all round graphics, rear spoiler and roof rails. Further blue accents on seat stitching, centre console and instrument panel have been added inside the cabin while customers can also opt to buy this edition as an option pack on the car's Titanium variant. There are no changes beneath the hood of the car in the signature edition which continues to be offered with Ford's standard 1.5 litre petrol and diesel engines.

"The addition of Sunroof, a feature that customers have been demanding, and world-renowned EcoBoost engine technology, is an example of our commitment," said Anurag Mehrotra, President and Managing Director at Ford India. "Driven by customer feedback, the two new editions make our compact SUV even more stylish, trendier and fun-to-drive."

Launched in 2013, the EcoSport was India's first compact Sports Utility Vehicle--classified as those that have a length less than 4 metres, and had an unchallenged run in the market till India's car market leader Maruti Suzuki launched the Vitara Brezza in 2016.

While the Brezza remains head and shoulders above everybody else in terms of sales numbers, EcoSport has been unaffected by other launches like Mahindra's TUV3OO and KUV1OO. The Tata Nexon launched last year, however, has posed a stiff challenge to Ford. Last month, Nexon edged ahead of EcoSport in the sales charts with 4,717 units against 4,128 units.

Tata has also added new features to Nexon like an Automatic Manual Transmission to the top end variant last month. It is expected to extend it across all variants soon. These two new variants can be seen as Ford's response to that.