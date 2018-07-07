Ford recalls 4,397 EcoSport over faulty steering control

Ford India is recalling 4,379 EcoSport vehicles, made at the company's Chennai plant between May 2017 and June 2017, for what the company terms as "voluntarily inspecting" the weld integrity of the front lower control arm. The weld strength on some of these vehicles may be below Ford specifications, which in rare cases, can potentially affect steering control, the company said.

Ford India is also writing to owners of 1,018 EcoSport vehicles, made between November 2017 and December 2017, to inspect their cars for driver and front passenger seat recliner locks. The voluntary inspections are in line with the company's commitment to deliver world-class quality vehicles to its customers, the Ford India statement added.

The last time Ford had recalled vehicles in India dates back to May 2016 when it had taken 48,700 units of EcoSport off the road to rectify faulty fuel and brake lines as well as rear seat backrests. Ford India at the time had issued two voluntary safety recalls to correct potential concerns with certain Ford EcoSport vehicles.

The first recall had covered around 48,000 EcoSport diesel vehicles, made between April 2013 and June 2014, to install a new bundle clip on the fuel and brake lines. The clip was installed to hold the fuel and brake lines together for enhanced safety. Ford India carried out the rework on the vehicles free of charge.

In December 2015, the company had recalled 16,444 Ford EcoSport units, produced between November 2013 and April 2014, to fix a fault with the rear twist beam (RTB) bolt. Ever since the auto industry body SIAM started voluntary vehicle recalls for safety related issues in India in July 2012, around 18 lakh vehicles have been recalled by various manufacturers in India.

More recently in May this year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) had recalled 52,686 new Swift and Baleno units to inspect and fix a possible fault in the brake vacuum hose. The batch of Swift and Baleno cars that were called back were manufactured between December 1, 2017 and March 16, 2018.