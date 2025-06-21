From July 2025, Delhi to impound petrol vehicles over 15 years, diesel over 10 years

The Delhi government is intensifying efforts to combat air pollution by targeting End-of-Life (EOL) vehicles, initiating stringent actions from July 1, 2025. Under the new directive, petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years will be either impounded or scrapped immediately. This move is part of the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) Statutory Direction No. 89, aiming to mitigate emissions in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Advertisement

Related Articles

The targeted vehicles are significant contributors to pollution, emitting 4.5 times more particulate matter compared to the newer BS6 models. Within Delhi, 62 lakh such vehicles, including 41 lakh two-wheelers and 18 lakh four-wheelers, are identified. Additionally, 44 lakh vehicles from the broader NCR will be affected. The directive will extend to areas like Gurugram and Faridabad by November 2025 and encompass the entire NCR by April 2026.

To enforce compliance, 520 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have been installed at 500 fuel stations across Delhi. These cameras are connected with the VAHAN database, facilitating real-time identification of non-compliant vehicles. The system has already screened over 3.63 crore vehicles, flagging 4.90 lakh as EOL. This initiative is anticipated to substantially lower emissions, thereby improving air quality in Delhi and surrounding areas.

Advertisement

Dr. Virendra Sharma, a CAQM member, highlighted the initiative's importance, stating, "It is very important to remove old BS standard vehicles to clean the air of Delhi and NCR. These vehicles play a big role in air pollution. Now that a transparent, digital and accountable system is in place, it will also be used at toll centres to make this system more effective. About 100 enforcement teams will work for this." His statement underscores the initiative's potential to transform the region's environmental landscape.

The ANPR system is designed to deny refuelling to vehicles that exceed the legal age limits. Alerts are sent to enforcement agencies for further action, such as impounding or scrapping. Since December 2024, the system has facilitated the impounding of over 44,000 vehicles. Supported by the Delhi Transport and Traffic Police, 100 dedicated teams have been deployed at fuel stations and toll plazas to ensure strict compliance with the directive. These teams are tasked with monitoring data and identifying fuel stations with the highest volume of flagged vehicles.

Advertisement

Sharma also noted the technological shift, asserting, "The ANPR system ensures transparency. Orders existed, but enforcement was weak. This is a game-changer for Delhi's air quality." The integration of ANPR technology with oil companies allows for seamless identification of EOL vehicles, enhancing the directive's effectiveness. This strategic approach ensures that non-compliant vehicles face immediate consequences, thereby encouraging vehicle owners to adhere to the regulations.

Driven by mandates from the Supreme Court and Green Court, this comprehensive strategy to manage EOL vehicles marks a pivotal step towards cleaner air in one of India's most polluted regions. The phased rollout anticipates logistical challenges in high-vehicle-density NCR districts like Gurugram and Faridabad, where ANPR installation continues. The collaboration with oil companies to integrate all petroleum stations into the ANPR system ensures seamless enforcement. Non-compliant vehicles will face fuel denial, impoundment, or relocation outside NCR, with impounded vehicles sent for scrapping. This initiative aims to significantly reduce the environmental impact of outdated vehicles, setting a precedent for other regions facing similar challenges.