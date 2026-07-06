Fuel price pain accelerates EV penetration to record 13% in June

The overall electric vehicle penetration in India’s automobile sales hit a record high of 12.5% in June as fuel price hikes prompted buyers to switch to battery-powered vehicles.

Electric vehicles accounted for 8% of all new car and sport utility vehicle (SUV) sales in June with registrations reaching a record high of 31,823 units, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

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Electric two-wheelers also crossed an important threshold, with EVs accounting for 10.6% of total retail sales for the first time, up from 7.3% a year earlier.

Three-wheelers recorded the highest EV penetration of 64% in June. Meanwhile, commercial vehicles witnessed EV penetration of 4%.

The total EV retails across categories touched 3,06,220 units, the highest for any month, taking overall EV penetration to about 12.5%, FADA President C. S. Vigneshwar said in a statement.

India's automobile retail market posted its strongest-ever June performance in 2026, underscoring resilient consumer demand across urban and rural markets.

Meanwhile, the total vehicle registrations climbed 21.8% year-on-year to a record 2.56 million units, with every major segment—two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and three-wheelers—logging their best-ever June sales, according to FADA.

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Passenger vehicles emerged as the biggest growth driver, with retail sales surging 28.6% to an all-time June high of 4,11,000 units. Rural India continued to outperform cities on an annual basis, although a delayed and uneven southwest monsoon led to a slight month-on-month slowdown in rural demand.

A key milestone during the month was the rapid adoption of cleaner powertrains. Alternative-fuel vehicles, including CNG, hybrids and electric cars, accounted for more than 40% of passenger vehicle retail sales for the first time.

Two-wheelers, the country's largest automotive segment, also registered their highest-ever June sales, rising 21.2% year-on-year to 1.83 million units. While retail volumes dipped marginally from May, FADA attributed the decline entirely to rural markets, where delayed rainfall kept buyers cautious. Urban demand remained resilient, aided by stronger entry-level purchases and improved vehicle supplies following the easing of disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict.

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Three-wheelers continued their electrification journey, with nearly two-thirds of all retail sales powered by electric drivetrains. The segment posted its highest-ever June sales of 1,21,000 units.

Commercial vehicle sales touched a record 90,972 units, growing 16.9% from a year ago, as freight movement, e-commerce activity and improving supplies supported demand. Rural markets once again outpaced urban areas, while electric commercial vehicles achieved a record market share of 3.5%.

Tractor sales rose 25.3% year-on-year to 1,01,000 units, marking their second-best June on record as farmers stepped up purchases ahead of the Kharif sowing season.