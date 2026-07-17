Good news for Royal Enfield fans! Classic 350 gets a much-needed upgrade; Check details here

Royal Enfield has updated its iconic Classic 350 for 2026, introducing two practical rider-focused features aimed at improving everyday usability. The biggest highlight is the addition of an assist and slipper clutch, a feature that has already been rolled out across several motorcycles in the company's 350cc lineup. Alongside this, the motorcycle also receives a faster USB Type-C charging port.

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Smoother riding experience

The newly added assist and slipper clutch is available only on the dual-channel ABS variants of the Classic 350. This technology reduces clutch lever effort, making the motorcycle easier to ride in heavy city traffic. It also prevents rear-wheel hop or lock-up during aggressive downshifts, resulting in smoother gear changes and improved rider confidence.

The faster USB Type-C charging port, discreetly positioned on the motorcycle, allows riders to charge smartphones and other electronic devices more efficiently while on the move.

Base variant remains unchanged

Royal Enfield has retained the base Redditch Red variant without these new features. The single-channel ABS model continues unchanged and remains priced at ₹ 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated dual-channel ABS variants equipped with the assist and slipper clutch now start at ₹1.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Engine and performance

Mechanically, the Classic 350 remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by the familiar 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder J-series engine, producing 20.2 hp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox, now complemented by the new assist and slipper clutch on higher variants.

The motorcycle also retains its signature retro styling, comfortable ergonomics and touring-friendly characteristics that have made it one of Royal Enfield's best-selling models.

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Assist and slipper clutch

The update follows Royal Enfield's strategy of gradually introducing the assist and slipper clutch across its 350cc motorcycle range, including models such as the Hunter 350 and Goan Classic 350. With these additions, the Classic 350 becomes more practical for daily commuting while preserving the timeless design and character that have made it a favourite among Indian riders.