Govt proposes extending age-limit of EV, hydrogen and CNG vehicles by 5 years

The proposal is part of broader amendments aimed at simplifying the national permit process and increasing online vehicle-related documentation. The draft also includes provisions for longer-duration national permit authorisations, revised temporary registration rules, greater use of the VAHAN portal, additional disclosure requirements in forms, and inclusion of certain automotive component manufacturers within the trade certificate framework.

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Under the draft, the age limits for battery-operated, hydrogen fuel-based and natural gas vehicles would be extended by five years under Rule 88, which governs age limits for vehicles under the national permit system. This change applies only to vehicles covered by Rule 88 and is not a blanket extension for all commercial vehicles.

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The proposed five-year extension would increase the existing 12-year and 15-year limits to 17 and 20 years, respectively.

The proposal comes as the government wants to increase the use of cleaner vehicles in commercial transport. NITI Aayog’s 2025 EV report noted low electric truck adoption, with 6,220 electric trucks sold in 2024, including 280 above 3.5 tonnes. The report highlighted high upfront costs and limited financing as key barriers to electric truck adoption.

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MoRTH has also proposed allowing national permit authorisations to be granted electronically for up to five years at a time, at the applicant’s option. The fee would be ₹16,500 per year, payable into the national permit account. A five-year authorisation would cost ₹82,500. Applications in Form 46 and authorisations in Form 47 would be handled electronically, with electronic payment receipts accepted.

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The draft proposes greater use of the VAHAN portal. Details in Forms 16, 46 and 48 would be fetched automatically once the relevant dealership authorisation certificate or vehicle registration number is provided. Applicants would only need to fill in information not already available on the portal. Revised forms would also capture GST registration number, PAN, Udyam Aadhaar and Corporate Identification Number for dealers, where applicable.

It has also proposed changes to temporary registration. A chassis without a body would get temporary registration valid for six months from the date of issue. If it remains in a workshop beyond six months for body fitting or due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the owner’s control, the registering authority may extend validity by 30 days at a time after an application and fee payment.

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For vehicle owners, the draft proposes requiring an Aadhaar-linked mobile number in Form 20. It also proposes recording the agreement number or loan account number in documents related to hire-purchase, lease or hypothecation arrangements.