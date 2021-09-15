‘Guess who’s back’: Ola starts sale of e-scooters

Ola Electric has started sale of its e-scooters on Wednesday after a delay of a week. The technical glitches on the website that delayed the sale appears to have been fixed. Sale of Ola’s S1 and S1 Pro started at 5 am.

The company shared a GIF with the caption “Guess who's back, back again?” to indicate that business is back on. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal also shared a photo with his team.

In yet another tweet, Aggarwal announced that the sale is live and will progress in the order of reservation. He asked buyers to check for invitation email or Ola app to ensure that the sale is live for the respective buyers.

On the day Ola e-scooters were scheduled to go on sale, Aggarwal issued a statement saying that the sale will be delayed by a week. “I want to apologise to all of you, who had to wait for several hours. The website was just not up to our expectations on quality. I know we have disappointed you and I sincerely apologise to each of you for what was clearly a very frustrating experience," he added in a statement on September 8.

He then added that the sale will begin at 8 am on September 15. However, the sales began as early as 5 am today. Customers took to Twitter to share the confirmation and Rs 20,000 advance payment receipt that they received from the company today.

When the scooters were opened for pre-launch bookings in July, Ola saw 1 lakh orders in 24 hours. Buyers were asked to book the e-scooter for Rs 499, and cancel if they changed their minds eventually. The pre-launch booking amount was refundable.

The Ola e-scooters come in 10 colours with in-house developed 8.5 KW motor and 3.97 kWh battery packs. S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively.

The scooters will be made in the Ola Futurefactory, a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu. In a recent announcement, Aggarwal said that the facility will be completely run by women. At its full capacity, there will be over 10,000 women employed in the factory, making it the world’s “largest women-only factory and the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility globally”.

