‘Had world-class vision; tall statesman’: Netizens pay last respects to Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Vikram Kirloskar

Soon after the news of Toyota Kirloskar Motor vice chairperson Vikram Kirloskar’s passing made headlines, Twitter was flooded with tributes from industry heavyweights and politicians alike. While some remembered their friend, some lauded Kirloskar's professionalism, and some saw this as the 'frailty of life'.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari hailed Kirloskar's contributions for "steering the transformation of the automotive industry in India". Gadkari wrote, "It is difficult to believe that he has left us suddenly. Vikram ji was a tall statesman who’ll always be remembered for steering the transformation of the auto industry in India."
Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak said that Kirloskar had a “world-class vision to bring the best to India” and tweeted, “Very sad to lose my friend Vikram Kirloskar. He had a world-class vision to bring the best to India. A clear mind and a great heart. We also worked together at CII leadership. We are with you, Geetanjali and Manasi.”
Mahindra Group’s Head of International Operations and CEO of the company's two-wheeler business Prakash Wakankar said Kirloskar’s sudden death is a reminder of the “frailty of life”. Wakankar tweeted, “Woke up this morning to the sad news of the passing of Vikram Kirloskar. Absolute shock and once again showing the frailty of life. A wonderful person whose kindness I shall never forget. RIP sir and condolences to the extended Kirloskar family.”
Automotive historian and author of Jawa The Forever Bike Adil Jal Darukhanawala tweeted, “What a shocker! Just heard the sad news of Vikram Kirloskar’s demise! A wonderful man and a great professional who went about his business with dignity. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues he will be missed. RIP Vikram till we meet again.”
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called Kirloskar “one of the giants of India’s automotive industry and a humanist.” The Former Vice President tweeted, “Deeply grieved by the sad demise of one of the giants of India’s automotive industry and a humanist, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Shri Vikram Kirloskar. My profound condolences to members of his family. May his aatma attain sadgati! Om Shanti!”
Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar recalled his meeting with the auto industry maven at the Global Investors meet. Chandrasekhar wrote, “I met him at recent Global Investors meet as cheerful as ever- I had joked to him that GoK give him a lifetime achievement for being a continuous partner to government in Karnataka for decades. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. Om Shanti (sic).”
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also paid his last respects to the stalwart and tweeted, “Heartfelt condolences on the sad & untimely demise of one of the stalwarts of India's automotive industry, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Shri Vikram Kirloskar. May his soul rest in peace. May God grant the family & friends the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti.”
Here's how netizens paid tribute to Vikram Kirloskar on his death:
Vikram Kirloskar died due to a heart attack at the age of 64 late Tuesday night. His funeral will be organised at Bengaluru’s Hebbal Crematorium at 1 pm on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife Geetanjali and daughter Manasi.
Also read: Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Vikram Kirloskar passes away; last rites to take place in Bengaluru
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today