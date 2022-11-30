‘Had world-class vision; tall statesman’: Netizens pay last respects to Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Vikram Kirloskar

Soon after the news of Toyota Kirloskar Motor vice chairperson Vikram Kirloskar’s passing made headlines, Twitter was flooded with tributes from industry heavyweights and politicians alike. While some remembered their friend, some lauded Kirloskar's professionalism, and some saw this as the 'frailty of life'.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari hailed Kirloskar's contributions for "steering the transformation of the automotive industry in India". Gadkari wrote, "It is difficult to believe that he has left us suddenly. Vikram ji was a tall statesman who’ll always be remembered for steering the transformation of the auto industry in India."

It is difficult to believe that he has left us suddenly. Vikram ji was a tall statesman who’ll always be remembered for steering the transformation of the auto industry in India. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 30, 2022

Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak said that Kirloskar had a “world-class vision to bring the best to India” and tweeted, “Very sad to lose my friend Vikram Kirloskar. He had a world-class vision to bring the best to India. A clear mind and a great heart. We also worked together at CII leadership. We are with you, Geetanjali and Manasi.”

Very sad to lose my friend Vikram Kirloskar. He had world class vision to bring the best to India. A clear mind and a great heart. We also worked together at CII leadership. We are with you, Geetanjali and Manasi. pic.twitter.com/x3O6unOi3o — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) November 30, 2022

Mahindra Group’s Head of International Operations and CEO of the company's two-wheeler business Prakash Wakankar said Kirloskar’s sudden death is a reminder of the “frailty of life”. Wakankar tweeted, “Woke up this morning to the sad news of the passing of Vikram Kirloskar. Absolute shock and once again showing the frailty of life. A wonderful person whose kindness I shall never forget. RIP sir and condolences to the extended Kirloskar family.”

Woke up this morning to the sad news of the passing of Vikram Kirloskar. Absolute shock and once again showing the frailty of life. A wonderful person whose kindness I shall never forget. RIP sir and condolences to the extended Kirloskar family. pic.twitter.com/hMIvUwkpO2 — PRAKASH WAKANKAR (@pakwakankar) November 30, 2022

Automotive historian and author of Jawa The Forever Bike Adil Jal Darukhanawala tweeted, “What a shocker! Just heard the sad news of Vikram Kirloskar’s demise! A wonderful man and a great professional who went about his business with dignity. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues he will be missed. RIP Vikram till we meet again.”

#AdilsAutoZone What a shocker! Just heard the sad news of Vikram Kirloskar’s demise! A wonderful man & a great professional who went about his business with dignity. Our thoughts are with his family, friends & colleagues he will be missed. R.I.P. Vikram till we meet again. — ADIL JAL DARUKHANAWALA (@adiljal) November 29, 2022

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called Kirloskar “one of the giants of India’s automotive industry and a humanist.” The Former Vice President tweeted, “Deeply grieved by the sad demise of one of the giants of India’s automotive industry and a humanist, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Shri Vikram Kirloskar. My profound condolences to members of his family. May his aatma attain sadgati! Om Shanti!”

Deeply grieved by the sad demise of one of the giants of India's automotive industry & a humanist, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Shri Vikram Kirloskar. My profound condolences to members of his family. May his atma attain sadgati! Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/fdh2I9Is2G — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) November 30, 2022

Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar recalled his meeting with the auto industry maven at the Global Investors meet. Chandrasekhar wrote, “I met him at recent Global Investors meet as cheerful as ever- I had joked to him that GoK give him a lifetime achievement for being a continuous partner to government in Karnataka for decades. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. Om Shanti (sic).”

I met him at recent Global Investors meet as cheerful as ever - I had joked to him tht GoK give him a Lifetime achievement for being a continuos partner to Govt n Karnataka for decades



Deepest Condolences to his family, friends n colleagues🙏🏻 Om Shanti 🙏🏻#VikramKirloskar https://t.co/S9fGDQXDVN — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) November 30, 2022

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also paid his last respects to the stalwart and tweeted, “Heartfelt condolences on the sad & untimely demise of one of the stalwarts of India's automotive industry, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Shri Vikram Kirloskar. May his soul rest in peace. May God grant the family & friends the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti.”

Heartfelt condolences on the sad & untimely demise of one of the stalwarts of India's automotive industry, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Shri Vikram Kirloskar. May his soul rest in peace. May God grant the family & friends the strength to bear this loss.



Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/R6sxB3NCwm — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) November 30, 2022

Here's how netizens paid tribute to Vikram Kirloskar on his death:

Heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of renowned industrialist, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Shri Vikram Kirloskar.



With a world-class vision, he was one of the stalwarts of India's automotive industry. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/gzsGeECYij — MCCIA (@MCCIA_Pune) November 30, 2022 Extremely saddened by the passing away of the Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Shri Vikram Kirloskar.



One of the pioneers of India's automotive industry and a man of vision, he contributed to nation building.



My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 30, 2022 Deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of our dear friend Vikram Kirloskar - Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motar.



My thoughts and prayers with Kirloskar Family. My Heartfelt Condolences. May he rest in peace 🙏 — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 30, 2022 Just heard the terrible news. Don’t really want to believe this. Vikram was one of the finest human beings I had the good fortune to know and befriend. My deepest condolences to his family. may the Almighty give them the needed strength to bear the loss. ⁦@vikramkirloskar⁩ pic.twitter.com/IKQNFYPOtO — Rajiv Kumar (@RajivKumar1) November 30, 2022 Shocked and sad to hear about the demise of Shri Vikram Kirloskar. He laid the foundation for Karnataka’s automobile journey with the collaboration with Toyota & created skilled jobs.



My condolences to his family and the Kirloskar team. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/IgAnKQG9mz — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) November 30, 2022 Sad to know about unfortunate and untimely passing away of industry leader #vikramkirloskar, He led several segments of Indian industry @vikramkirloskar as well as @FollowCII as its President. I have lost a good friend.Condolences.@ManasiKirloskar @GeetanjaliKir OM SHANTI — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) November 30, 2022 Vikram Kirloskar & I shared a close personal relationship for over 35 years.I recall the many times we talked about Indian machine tool & auto industry especially. It was always an education for me. He had varied interests but he was an engineer to the core having studied at MIT. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 30, 2022 Vikram Kirloskar's sudden passing away is a shock and a great loss to industry in India



Few business persons possessed his qualities of leadership, compassion and genuine friendship — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 30, 2022 Saddened by the untimely demise of Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Shri Vikram Kirloskar in Bengaluru - a huge loss to Indian automobile industry and business fraternity.



My condolences to the grieving loved ones & prayers for Sadgati for the departed



Om Shanti 🙏🏽 — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) November 30, 2022

Vikram Kirloskar died due to a heart attack at the age of 64 late Tuesday night. His funeral will be organised at Bengaluru’s Hebbal Crematorium at 1 pm on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife Geetanjali and daughter Manasi.

Also read: Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Vikram Kirloskar passes away; last rites to take place in Bengaluru