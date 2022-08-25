Hero Electric, Jio-bp to strengthen 2-wheeler EV adoption

Hero Electric and Jio-bp on Thursday decided to join hands to strengthen mobility solutions for electric two-wheelers. Under the proposed partnership, the customers of Hero Electric are expected to get access to the charging and swapping network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles, a joint statement mentioned.

Both companies would bring their global learnings in electrification together and apply them for creating a differentiated customer experience via Hero Electric and Jio-bp apps, the statement added.

Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse. "With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles. Further, with a vision of being among India’s largest EV network, Jio-bp is creating an electric mobility ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain," the statement further read.

Earlier in June, Hero Electric had rolled out its first batch of e-scooters from Mahindra Group's Pithampur manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh. The company had signed a 5-year partnership with Mahindra as part of its growth and expansion plans to cater to the growing demand for electric two-wheelers in the country.

Last month, Hero Electric had started work on its second manufacturing plant in the country (Ludhiana), news agency PTI reported. "The upcoming greenfield plant will aid in delivering the best mobility solution and catering to the spurred demand for electric two wheelers," Hero Electric Managing Director Naveen Munjal had said.

(With inputs from PTI)