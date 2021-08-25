Hero Electric ties up with Bykemania; to offer last-mile connectivity to consumers, businesses

Hero Electric on Wednesday announced partnership with Bengaluru-based start-up Bykemania. The company will deliver 5,000 EVs from its City-Speed category to Bykemania through its Volaris programme.

Through Volaris, small-ticket investors will be able to own and lease EVs to Bykemania on a revenue-share basis. The bikes will be serviced end-to-end through Hero Electric’s service model with at least 90 per cent uptime throughout the life of the vehicle, the company said.

Bykemania has generated more than 100,000 subscriptions so far through its consumer app. The company operates across Bangaluru, Delhi, Bhubaneshwar and Kolkata.

Hero Electric will provide service support through its dealer network and ensure maximum uptime as well as offer an electric mobility solution ecosystem through a comprehensive leasing solution.

“Over the last few years, intracity transportation has become crucial as doorstep deliveries have increased manifold. The lower total cost of ownership and operating costs have made EVs more attractive for the intra-city cargo segment. Bykemania has created a unique tech enabled platform with strong track record for leasing two-wheeler vehicles. This makes it a win-win situation in last mile connectivity, which is the main motivation behind the tie up with Bykemania,” said Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric.

He added Hero strives to provide complete solutions to a B2B customer ensuring 90 per cent plus uptime, through its 700 sales touchpoints.

The statement said partnership will also help both companies take a step ahead in achieving zero pollution and no emission transportation across the country.

Subham Krishna, Founder of Bykemania, said: “Our biggest challenge was to identify the right product that can withstand the road, environmental, and usage conditions without compromising on key performance metrics. Our partnership with Hero Electric is a massive step forward in this direction, as our users now have access to high quality yet affordable two-wheelers, tailor-made to manage the range, durability, and payload expectations.”

