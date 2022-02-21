Hero MotoCorp appoints Ranjivjit Singh for new role of Chief Growth Officer

Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp announced on Monday that it has elevated Ranjivjit Singh, who has been heading marketing, to the newly constituted role of Chief Growth Officer, with immediate effect.

Hero MotoCorp, in an official statement, said that the new position of Chief Growth Officer is an integration of marketing, sales and after-sales functions. It has been created with an eye on "making the best of emerging opportunities in the future".

"We are now entering a new era of opportunities and growth, with the world rapidly coming out of the coronavirus pandemic. As we gear up to further consolidate our leadership by leveraging these emerging opportunities, we must stay nimble and dynamic which requires synergies between the key customer-facing functions of marketing and sales & after-sales," said Mike Clarke, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer, Hero MotoCorp.

Who is Ranjivjit Singh?

Singh joined Hero MotoCorp in July 2021. Since then he has contributed immensely towards enhancing the brand salience and customer affinity of Brand Hero, the company said.

It added that Singh has more than three decades of experience and extensive expertise in all aspects of business operations and brand management.

The leadership team at Sales & After Sales (SAS) -- Ashutosh Varma (Head-National Sales), Manish Srivastava (Head-Service) and Akhilesh Vijay (Head-Parts Business) -- will continue in their current roles and report to Singh.

Hero MotoCorp also announced that Naveen Chauhan, who has been heading the SAS function since April 1, 2020, has decided to move on and pursue opportunities outside the firm. Chauhan will stay with the organisation till February 28 to ensure a smooth transition.

Chauhan joined Hero MotoCorp in 2015 and worked in various assignments across sales, service and parts, before taking on the leadership role as Head of SAS. "He spearheaded this critical function in the midst of a very difficult phase that saw the peak of the coronavirus pandemic and multiple lockdowns of markets across the country," noted Hero MotoCorp.

