Hero MotoCorp launches new Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition at Rs 1,16,660

Hero has launched its Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition motorbike in the country in the midst of the festive season. It will be available at Rs 1,16,660 (ex-showroom, Delhi) at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country.

The Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition comes in a Matte Black avatar. It boasts features like LED winders and side stand engine cut-off.

According to Hero MotoCorp, the motorcycle has first-in-segment features such as an integrated USB charger and LCD brightness adjustment. The Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition has a first-in-segment all LED package including Droid LED headlamp, sleek and robust LED winkers, and signature LED Tail-lamp with a unique 'H" insignia. It also has a new gear indicator feature on the speedometer.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, "The Xtreme is the Sporty and urban brand in Hero MotoCorp's X-range of premium motorcycles. The new Xtreme 160R Stealth edition is bringing further class-leading technology and a mysterious darker style that will excite the customers in their everyday ride."

"The new Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition along with several newly launched products will surely brighten up the festive season in coming weeks," said Naveen Chauhan, Head - Sales, After Sales & Parts, Hero MotoCorp.

The new Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition comes with a 160cc air-cooled BS-VI Compliant engine that is powered by the XSens technology and advanced Programmed-Fuel-Injection. The engine can deliver a power output of 15.2 PS at 8,500 RPM. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 4.7 seconds.

The motorcycle has a lightweight rigid diamond frame setup and weighs 139.5 kg. It also has 37mm Telescopic Front Forks and a 7-step adjustable Rear Mono-shock Suspension system. The Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition has a ground clearance of 165 mm.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp launches new Pleasure+ scooter range starting at Rs 61,900; check out details

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp partners with Gilera to expand operations in Argentina