Hero MotoCorp opens online bookings for second batch of Pulse 200 4 Valve

Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced the commencement of online bookings of its latest motorcycle XPulse 200 4 Valve in a move to further strengthen its digital initiatives for enhanced and contactless customer experience.

The firm explained that it has started accepting bookings for the second batch after the first lot was completely sold out.

Hero XPulse 200 4 Valve is priced at Rs 1,30,150 (ex-showroom - Delhi). The motorcycle can be booked at the company's online sales platform - eSHOP by making an advance payment of Rs 10,000. The XPulse 200 4 Valve comes in three new color options - Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Red Raid.

Commenting on the bookings announcement, Naveen Chauhan, Head - Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Hero XPulse 200 has always known for giving an unrivalled experience, backed by exceptional technology, a modern design, and a distinct appeal. We are ecstatic with the overwhelming positive response and widespread acceptance that the XPulse 200 4 Valve has received from our customers."

"The first batch being instantly sold out demonstrates the growth of premium-motorcycle demand as well as customer confidence in the Hero brand. With the start of another batch of online bookings, we expect to meet the everincreasing demand for XPulse 200 4 Valve in the country," Chauhan added.

Hero XPulse 200 4 Valve Features

Hero MotoCorp stated that the new XPulse 200 4 Valve is built on its DNA of high-tech adventure experience. The motorcycle comes with the 200cc BSVI 4 Valve Oil Cooled Engine which produces a power output of 19.1 PS @ at 8500 RPM and torque of 17.35 Nm @ 6500rpm.

The firm has updated the cooling system with a 7-fin oil cooler for better heat management in heavy traffic. The motorcycle features long suspension travel -190mm front and 170mm rear along with 21" front and 18" rear spoke wheels.

Hero XPulse 200 4 Valve boasts of an enhanced headlight, full digital LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and call alerts, Turn-by-Turn navigation, gear indicator, Eco Mode and two Trip meters and Single Channel ABS as the standard offering.

