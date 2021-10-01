Hero MotoCorp records 25.9% decline in motorcycle, scooter sale in Sept

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters, sold 4.89 lakh motorcycles in September compared to 6.6 lakh sold in the same period last year, thus recording a major decline in sales.

The company sold 40,929 scooters in September vs 54,770 scooters sold during the same period last month. It dispatched 530,346 units of motorcycles and scooters in September 2021, as compared to 7.15 lakh units sold in September 2020, thus seeing a 25.9 per cent decline.

Of the total 5.3 lakh units sold in September 2021, 5.05 lakh units were sold in the domestic market, while 24,884 units were exported. The company had sold 6.97 units in September 2020 and exported 18,425 units. Hero MotoCorp, however, said there is a positive consumer sentiment ahead of the festive season. It said the growth in volumes on a sequential basis indicates a gradual recovery in the economy.

Hero MotoCorp said it sold 14,38,623 units in the July-September quarter of FY22. "Heading into the peak festive season, the company remains optimistic about the demand over the coming months. Normal monsoon and the encouraging farm activity is likely to contribute towards positive customer sentiments," a Hero statement said.

The increased pace of vaccination drives and the preference for personal mobility is also expected to lead to a swift revival in sales. Also, the company extended its initiatives to the government of Uttarakhand and Rajasthan by launching a unique welfare programme to support the women and children of Covid-19 affected families.

The company also handed over 13 ambulances with an aim to strengthen the health infrastructure in Uttarakhand, and presented over 70 motorcycles and scooters to the government of Haryana as part of the launch of Project 'Corona Warriors on Wheels'.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp stock closed at Rs 2,845.4, up 12.90 or 0.46 per cent, on the NSE today.

Also read: ‘2027 good time to be electric’, says Hero Electric MD Naveen Munjal

Also read: Hero MotoCorp’s motorcycles, scooters to become expensive