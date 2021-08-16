Hero MotoCorp sells over 1 lakh motorcycles, scooters in a single day on 10th anniversary

Hero MotoCorp sold more than one lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in retail sales in a single day on August 9, which coincidentally was also the 10th anniversary of the company.

“This retail sale - that included the sales in the domestic market of India and global markets around the world – is a record number of actual sales to customers in a non-festive period,” the company said in a release.

The record number was achieved due to the retail demand for the company's products across entry, deluxe and premium segments and in markets across geographies.

The company said it doubled its daily average sales of scooters on August 9 with immense demand for its range of scooters, including the newly launched Maestro Edge 125, Destini & Pleasure 110.

Besides, the recently launched Glamour XTEC, Splendor Matte Gold and Xtreme 160R also contributed to the overall volume of over one lakh retail sales on the same day.

"This kind of retail sales on a single day in a non-festive period is unprecedented. The completion of 10 years of our journey on August 9th is a significant milestone at Hero MotoCorp. Our customers have reiterated their faith and trust on us by celebrating the 'Hero Day' of August 9th, purchasing our range of products in massive numbers, enabling us to set this record of retail sales on a single day," said Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales & After-Sales, Hero MotoCorp.

After separating from its erstwhile joint venture partner, Hero MotoCorp had unveiled its new brand identity at the O2 Arena in London on August 9, 2011, making the date this year its 10th anniversary.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp's sales decline over 12% to 4.54 lakh units in July

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp's net profit jumps four-fold to Rs 256 cr in Q1