Hero MotoCorp to hike ex-showroom prices by up to Rs 2,000 from April 5

Country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday announced that it will increase ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 2,000 from April 5, 2022.

The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increasing commodity prices, the automaker said in a statement.

"The price revision will be up to Rs. 2,000 and the exact quantum of increase will be subject to specific model and the market," it added.

Earlier in January, Hero MotoCorp had announced Rs 2,000 price hike the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters.

Various companies, including Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, have already made the announcement to increase the product prices from the next month, owing to a rise in input costs.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday plunged and ended 7.08 per cent lower at Rs 2,208.35 on the BSE following reports of the Income Tax Department (I-T Department) analysing Rs 1,000 crore of bogus expenses at the firm.

Responding to clarification sought by the exchanges, Hero MotoCorp said, "The allegations made in the press report are not borne out of any document that have been served on us or our internal documents. Therefore, we categorically deny the speculative press reports."



The company said it had provided all support and cooperation, necessary documents and data to the I-T Department officials and would continue to do so if required.

Earlier this month, the I-T Department had conducted raids at the offices and residences of promoters of Hero Moto, including Pawan Munjal. Statements of those present were recorded and a panchnama was done.