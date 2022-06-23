Hero MotoCorp to hike prices of motorcycles, scooters by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1

Leading two-wheeler company Hero MotoCorp on Thursday stated that it will increase the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters with effect from July 1, 2022 as growing inflation bites the automaker.

The price revision will be up to Rs 3,000. The exact quantum of increase will be subject to the specific model and market, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

"The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices," it added.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Thursday closed 5.96 per cent higher at Rs 2674.10 apiece on BSE.