Hero MotoCorp unveils new identity for its EV arm; names it Vida

Hero MotoCorp, on Friday, announced the new brand identity for its electric vehicle and emerging mobility solutions arm, Vida. It added that Vida’s first electric vehicle will be launched in July.

The development comes after a 2010 family settlement barred Hero MotoCorp promoter and Chairman Pawan Munjal from using the ‘Hero’ brand name for any electric two-, three- or four-wheelers made by his company.

The global rights for Hero’s EVs went to Pawan Munjal’s cousin Vinay Munjal and his son Naveen Munjal, who run Hero Electric.

The brand identity of Vida – along with the ‘sunrise’ logo – was announced at a carbon-neutral event on Thursday evening. Pawan Munjal also announced a $100 million ‘Global Sustainability Fund’ to establish global partnerships, headed by the BML Munjal University (BMU) and Hero MotoCorp. The fund aims to nurture over 10,000 entrepreneurs on ESG solutions.

“Vida means life, and the brand’s sole purpose is to create a positive impact on the world and move us all forward in meaningful ways. We believe the name is perfect for what we are building for our children and the next generation. This is truly the dawn of something special. In only 17 weeks from today we will unveil our Vida platform, products and services to make the world a better place,” said Munjal at the event.

Munjal also said that he will lead this initiative from the front.

Under Vida, Hero MotoCorp will introduce its initiatives for emerging mobility solutions. The first of these will be an electric vehicle to be launched on July 1, to coincide with the birth anniversary of Chairman Emeritus of Hero MotoCorp Dr Brijmohan Lall.

The first EV model by Vida will be produced at the company’s green manufacturing facility in Chittoor. Dispatches will begin later in 2022, the company said.

Also read: Munjal vs. Munjal: The battle for the 'Hero' brand name

Also read: Pawan Munjal’s Road to EV Manufacturing