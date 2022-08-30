High demand forces Toyota to stop taking orders for Innova Crysta diesel 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has said that it has stopped taking bookings for the diesel variant of Innova Crysta due to high demand. It said that it is making efforts to deliver the orders that have already been placed by customers. “Due to very high demand pattern which has resulted in an increased waiting period for the diesel variant of Innova Crysta, TKM has decided to temporarily stop taking orders for the diesel variant,” the company said.

The company reportedly has a waiting period of 5-7 months depending on the model.

In an official statement, the company said, “As a customer centric company, we are making efforts to supply the vehicles to customers who have already made bookings with our dealers. However, we will continue to take order for petrol variant of Innova Crysta.”

The company said that it sold around 1 million units of Innova cars. Toyota Kirloskar Motor said that the flagship offering Toyota Innova has come a long way since its introduction in 2005. It has undergone several upgrades, the company said.

Meanwhile, the company will reveal the Toyota Innova Hycross later this year before going on sale around January. It will be sold along the second-generation Innova Crysta.

Moreover, the company is all set to sell the Urban Cruiser Hyryder next month, available in mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrain options.The mild-hybrid powertrains will be offered in four different trims options - E, S, G, and V, while the strong-hybrid versions will be available for sale in three trims - S, G, and V. Toyota is accepting bookings for Urban Cruiser Hyryder at both Toyota dealerships and via online mode for Rs 25,000.

