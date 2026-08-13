Hinduja Group to invest ₹2,500 crore in Tamil Nadu in renewables, new mobility solutions

The Group's businesses in the state include Ashok Leyland, Gulf Oil India, Hinduja Leyland Finance, Hinduja Housing Finance, Switch Mobility, OHM Mobility, Gro Digital and Hinduja Tech, among others.

A key component of the commitment will be the development of more than 200 MW of renewable energy projects by Hinduja Renewables Energy Private Ltd (HREPL), spanning solar, wind and battery technologies. The Group will seek land and connectivity support in identified catchment areas, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai and Coimbatore, as it works towards developing these projects.

In the mobility space, OHM Global Mobility Ltd will operationalise electric buses for public transport in Tamil Nadu and expand its mobility solutions value chain. The Group will also explore opportunities across automotive, financial services, energy, battery charging infrastructure and digital mobility solutions as part of its broader investment commitment to the state.

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“Our ₹2,500 crore commitment is a statement of our confidence in Tamil Nadu and our desire to participate in its next phase of growth. With its strong industrial base, talent and renewable energy potential, Tamil Nadu is well positioned to lead India's energy and mobility transition,” said Ashok Hinduja, Chairman, Hinduja Group of Companies (India).

The latest commitment also builds on the Hinduja Group UK’s ₹7,500 crore MoU signed with the Government of Tamil Nadu in September 2025 for investments in the state's EV ecosystem, spanning battery manufacturing, battery energy storage systems and charging infrastructure.

In March 2026, Ashok Leyland broke ground for a ₹500 crore greenfield battery pack manufacturing facility at Pillaipakkam near Chennai, further strengthening the state's electric mobility supply chain.