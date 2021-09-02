Honda Cars registers 49% on-year sales growth in Aug

Honda Cars India Ltd said that it registered a growth of 49 per cent in terms of domestic sales. In August it sold 11,177 units in the country as against 7,509 units in the corresponding month last year. On a month-to-month basis, Honda registered a growth of 85 per cent, as compared to 6,055 units sold in July 2021.

The company said that the launch of the new avatar of the Honda Amaze created fresh excitement in the compact sedan segment.

HCIL stated that the company also exported a total of 2,262 units in August this year. In August 2020, Honda had exported 450 units.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing & Sales said, “Positive sales momentum and overall strong demand helped us to achieve good volumes with the onset of the festive season. The celebratory fervour which began with Onam in Southern India will extend to the rest of the markets as we move towards the peak of festivities.”

Goel said that their growth was driven by the bestselling Amaze that was launched in a new avatar last month. He added that 6,591 units were sold in the same period.

“While we are quite optimistic on the demand side going forward, we are carefully monitoring the prevailing supply side issues affecting the industry and any future COVID-19 related disruptions,” he added.

HCIL, established in December 1995, is based in Noida and has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Rajasthan’s Tapukara district. The company offers a range of cars including Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda WR-V, and Honda City.

