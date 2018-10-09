Honda launches new CR-V at Rs 28.15-32.75 lakh

Japanese auto giant Honda Cars India on Tuesday launched the next generation version of its premium full-sized SUV CR-V at Rs 28.15 lakh for the only petrol variant and Rs 30.65-32.75 lakh in India.

Once a segment leader, the CR-V has suffered at the hands of ladder-on-frame vehicles like the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in the last decade. Honda has plonked on a new 1.5 litre diesel engine with this generation vehicle, while also offering a third row bench seat to make the car into a seven-seater.

"The SUV market in India is growing. So far the luxury SUV is dominated by ladder-on-frame vehicles but there are customers who want SUVs that have more refinement and offer sedan like driving. At Honda our endeavour is to cater to the needs of every customer and the CR-V should appeal to that customer," said Gaku Nakanishi, president and chief executive officer, Honda Cars India Ltd.

The new CR-V boasts a comprehensive range of advanced and luxurious features such as panoramic Sunroof, LED DRLs and lighting system, segment-first Full Size Driver Information Interface and advanced standard safety equipment that takes SUV standards to the next level.

Complemented by a bold, dynamic and sophisticated exterior styling that matches its luxurious and comfortable interior, the All-New CR-V aims to provide an exceptional driving performance and ride quality.