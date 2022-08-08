Honda launches new middleweight streetfighter bike ‘CB300F’ starting at Rs 2.26 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), on Monday, launched a new mid-size street sports bike ‘CB300F,’ starting at Rs 2.26 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi.

In a statement, the Japanese automaker said that this new motorcycle draws “its DNA from ‘international big-bike design as a synergy of performance and unmatched persona.”

“The two-wheeler landscape in India is undergoing a big shift as we move up in the motorcycle category. Riders, in mid-size segment and above in particular, are looking for a fine balance between performance, versatility & modernism. With an aspiration for a dynamic lifestyle, riding community is getting performance oriented and look forward to a big bike experience. Today, as we turn a new chapter in Honda’s fun-motorcycle line-up, I am glad to present the all-new CB300F – the advanced formidable streetfighter!," Atsushi Ogata, managing director, president & CEO of HMSI, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Price and rivals

Bookings for the new CB300F can be made either at the Honda BigWing Showrooms or at its official website hondabigwing.in. The new Honda CB300F will be available in two variants - Deluxe (Rs 2.26 lakh) and Deluxe Pro (Rs 2.29 lakh).

The new Honda CB300F will go up against the likes of the BMW G 310 R, Royal Enfield 650 Twins and KTM 390 Duke.

Powertrain and performance

Honda’s latest CB300F comes equipped with a 293cc Oil-cooled 4-Valve SOHC engine that churns out 24.1hp and 25.6Nm. The bike is tuned for aggressive yet hassle-free city riding as well as long-distance touring, the company said. The bike gets a 6-speed transmission.

In addition to this, Honda CB300F also comes equipped with a 150mm wide rear tyre and 5-step adjustable Rear Mono shock suspension.

Design and features

The new Honda CB300F will be offered in three colour options - Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic and Sports Red.

The CB300F, in terms of design, comes with a masculine and toned tank to offer a streetfighter bike’s charisma. In addition to this, the bike’s forward-leaning stance adds a vibe of aggression while a split seat, a compact muffler along with stylish V-shaped alloy wheels brings a sporty charm to the CB300F.

The company has also provided the new bike with its proprietary torque control system, dual channel ABS, 'Assist & Slipper' clutch, 'USD' front forks, and disc brakes for both front and rear wheels. The new CB300F also gets a fully-digital instrument panel and LED headlamp & indicators.